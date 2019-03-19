As from March 20, 2019, subscription rights issued by Heliospectra AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 1, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------- Short name: HELIO TR ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012428340 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 171093 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- As from March 20, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Heliospectra AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------- Short name: HELIO BTA ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012428357 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 171094 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08-121 576 90.