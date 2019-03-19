Mentice AB, the world-leading provider of endovascular performance solutions, has signed an agreement with the nonprofit public service RAD-AID to donate high-fidelity simulators for Interventional Radiology (IR) procedure training in various resource-constrained regions of the world. Under the agreement, Mentice pledges to contribute simulator software, hardware and expertise to RAD-AID IR educational teams.

Commenting on the agreement, Mentice CEO Göran Malmberg said "RAD-AID is doing an amazing job bringing the benefits of IR to disadvantaged communities around the world. It is a great honor and a privilege to be working with RAD-AID helping improve patient care access and outcomes in these underserved communities."

Launched in 2008, RAD-AID is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to bringing radiology and imaging technologies and solutions to developing countries and medically underserved communities. "It's easy to forget," adds Malmberg, "that for many people, even relatively cost-effective x-ray imaging remains a luxury. We at Mentice can make a real contribution by helping improve access and IR performance."

RAD-AID is active in over 30 countries worldwide, and encompasses over 10,000 volunteers from 100 countries, 73 university-based chapter organizations, and an annual conference on global health radiology. "RAD-AID programs are multidisciplinary and bring together innovative technology, infrastructure-planning, and educational initiatives. Such multidisciplinary cooperation is essential, and by working with Mentice, we can help bring effective IR programs to some of the world's neediest patients," said Dr. Daniel Mollura, founder and CEO of RAD-AID International.

To learn more about RAD-AID, go to: www.rad-ord.org

Mentice is the world leader in virtual reality-based performance solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals with skills acquisition, continuous professional development and pre-procedural planning-leading to improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the areas covered by our systems. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005395/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Stacy Hammar, Marketing Communication Manager EMEA

+46 (0) 31 339 94 94

stacy.hammar@mentice.com