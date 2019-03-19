Utah Couple - Founders of Rustica Launch a New Home Improvement Twist on DIY Industry

SPRINGVILLE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring founders of Rustica, Kate and Paul Allen. The one-hour special airs Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am.

Rustic Remodel introduces a new focus on home renovation as Kate and Paul design their customers home remodel with a story and meaning in mind. The Utah couple have a different approach to the DIY industry as they work together (DIT) to not only design and manufacture their soulful products, but try to strengthen their relationship as husband and wife.

Kate and Paul's DIT values helped them to build Rustica as well as what they claim to be the real success; their four children. Working side-by-side the couple designs and sells functional art for their customers homes full of soul and rustic charm. The A&E Special will take the audience behind the scenes as the couple sketch out concepts then head into their 60,000 square foot manufacturing plant to get hands-on with their meaningful designs. Kate and Paul lead a team of approximately 150 employees from engineers, to welders, to machinists, painters, project managers and expert craftsman to bring the designs to life.

Rustic Remodel will take you on Kate and Paul's DIT journey as they manage their business, design functional art and sweep each other off their feet.

The Rustic Remodel pilot episode focuses on the Jenkins family who came to Kate and Paul for barn doors for their home but ended up having their lives changed by receiving a complete home refresh.

