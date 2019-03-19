Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the transformative nature of telecom analytics. Owing to the rapid advancements in technology, analytics has become crucial to understand customer perceptions and the industry as a whole. Hence, data and analytics have become an integral part of businesses across industries, and the telecom industry is no exception. Though telecom service providers have been using legacy analytics dashboards for years, the full potential is yet to be realized by leveraging data generated from disparate sources.

Telecom analytics has the potential to offer in-depth insights that can help create new business models and launch new services to meet customer needs. By gathering and analyzing data from disparate sources, telecom companies can gain deeper insights into customer interactions, product performance, and customer churn. This, in turn, improves the customer experience while enhancing business value.

"Every customer in today's technologically oriented world is sure to leave behind a digital footprint across touch points, telecom companies can use these datasets and convert them into actionable insights that empower them to take cohesive business decisions," says a telecom analytics expert from Quantzig.

How can analytics help telecom companies?

Data-driven customer experience

Telecom analytics can help businesses to gain a better understanding of end-user needs to improve their experience at every touchpoint through high performance services, fast feedback, and personalized offerings.



Data-driven business growth

With the ongoing advancements in technology analytics acts as a key enabler of success in the telecom industry. Though new revenue streams are sparked by big data and advanced analytics, the key lies in adopting new models to maximize business success. Telecom analytics also helps drive business growth by effectively conveying the risk level involved in the recommended action plan.

