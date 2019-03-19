Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE: DIGI), now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dennis O'Neil as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") of DigiMax.

Dennis will play two key roles in the company. First, he will assist the company in leading the Client Acceptance Committee to ensure that all clients meet our stringent development criteria. Second, Dennis will lead the company in building out its global joint ventures into DigiMax-controlled Registered Broker Dealers in each country that DigiMax chooses to enter.

"Dennis is a thought leader in the digital security industry due to his unique and successful history in both conventional securities markets, and in the burgeoning regulatory-compliant digital securities marketplace," said DigiMax CEO Chris Carl. "Even more important though, is the global leadership that Dennis can provide both DigiMax and our clients, in understanding the importance of maintaining regulatory compliance in every jurisdiction in which we operate around the world, and in opening his broad array of contacts for DigiMax and its clients. We are excited to have Dennis as an integral part of our team."

Dennis has over twenty-five years of experience as an Investment Banker. He helped start two of the largest regional Investments banks in Chicago; Madison Securities and Advanced Equities. He was the Managing Director for Softbank Investments/ E2Capital office in Chicago and has raised over two billion dollars in capital for early stage companies to date. Mr. O'Neill also has a significant amount of experience and success in Sales, Marketing, Financial Media, Business Development and Institutional Capital Raises. He has spoken at over fifty private equity, venture capital and small-cap conferences and he has spoken at more than twenty-five Blockchain conferences in the past three years.

"It is a pleasure to join the energetic and highly competent team at DigiMax who are in the midst of creating exactly the globally-focused, centralized consulting and funding organization that this new digital-security world needs," say Dennis O'Neill. "There is a difficult but necessary transition taking place away from the "wild-west" days of ICO's and into a much more mature, and highly valuable digital-security based form of securities that is more beneficial to both investors and issuers alike. DigiMax is one of the world leaders in this new space, and I am excited to be in a place to make this growth accelerate even faster."

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto, Canada and is a company aiming to become a world leader in advising companies issuing digital securities, such as security tokens, on a 100% regulatory compliant basis, in any country around the world in which such an offering is made.

DigiMax was formed by five partners, three which bring experience in the cryptocurrency and security token industry, and two which have more than forty years of combined experience raising capital through public companies and the issuing of common shares. This partnership brings together all of the benefits and expediency of raising capital though security tokens, with a team that has decades of experience raising capital in conventional securities markets. The result is a team that combines expertise from both the token, and the conventional public capital markets.

