The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 20 March 2019. ISIN DK0061116027 ------------------------------------------------ Name Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier ------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 168494 ------------------------------------------------ Short name NDIBA ------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=714609