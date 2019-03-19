Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI: Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI (ROVI) has announced top-line data from the pivotal Phase III PRISMA-3 trial evaluating DORIA (ISM risperidone) in schizophrenia. DORIA achieved the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction (p<0.0001) in PANSS score at week 12 (both 75mg and 100mg doses once-monthly intra-muscular injection). These data not only validate DORIA but also the ISM technology platform developed by ROVI. ROVI plans to file the US NDA in H219. We forecast a potential launch in 2021 in both the US and EU and peak sales opportunities of US$411m (US and EU) in 2027. DORIA has the potential to be highly value enhancing to ROVI's long-term profit growth. This is in line with our expectations and we leave our forecasts and valuation unchanged at €1.23bn or €21.9 per share.ISIN: ES0157261019

