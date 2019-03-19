Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Provides Market Update, Re Proper Transformation of Additional Waste Streams

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / For some time now we've been hearing that governments around the world have intentions to ban single-use plastics, such as plastic bags and drinking straws; however, dealing with the disposal of billions of coffee cups is also a big issue. Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV: SAY) (the "Corporation" or "Sparta") has already revealed that it plans to turn waste plastics into useful commodities and now the Corporation is announcing that coffee cup lids will be included in this trash to profit process.

Recently, Sparta announced a Joint Venture with Pi.ECO Canada Ltd., to convert unsortable waste plastic into clean synthetic fuel, on an industrial scale. This will now include coffee lids. As the project continues to advance, Sparta is looking for additional profitable technologies to convert other waste streams, as well as apply technology that can enhance the sale of the off-take from all projects.

In terms of waste plastic, Sparta has an established catchment area in Southern Ontario that can provide more than 100 tons per day of waste plastic. It took time to find the right technology to handle what many people think of as trash but what is really a valuable resource. Sparta management saw the opportunity to start locally with the plastic waste problem but with a vision to expand globally.

"We strongly believe that what we have in front of us is the ability to scale the process of transforming waste plastic into fuel virtually anywhere in the world, but it makes sense for us to start right here in our own back yard," said, Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Sparta is also looking into how to address the growing concern about proper recycling of coffee cups, arising from them being manufactured from both paper fiber and plastic. As well, the Corporation is trying to address a brand-new concern - how to deal with the safe destruction of marijuana-related biomass coming from Canada's recent legalization of cannabis. A catchment basin is already in place to capture such waste and now technologies are being analyzed with special consideration being given to how the benefits of the present waste streams can be combined with these new waste streams, once under Sparta control.

About Sparta

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" Additional information is available on the website at www.spartacapital.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

