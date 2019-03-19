sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,00 Euro		+0,60
+1,52 %
WKN: A2AR94 ISIN: NL0012044747 Ticker-Symbol: SAE 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,90
40,00
16:56
39,90
40,00
16:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV40,00+1,52 %