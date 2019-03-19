SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019 DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019 19.03.2019 / 16:01 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019 Venlo, 19 March 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"). The convocation announcement and the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other information/documentation are available on the corporate website of the Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2019 and via the link http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/ The AGM will take place on 30 April 2019 starting at 10:00 CEST at Van der Valk Hotel Venlo, Nijmeegseweg 90, 5916 PT Venlo, The Netherlands. For further information please contact us at: Investor Relations: Dr. Ulrich Wandel Telephone: +31 77 850 6117 Email: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com Trade and public media: Sven Schirmer Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com Financial media: Thomas Schnorrenberg Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com 19.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Dirk Hartogweg 14 5928 LV Venlo Niederlande Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300 Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20 E-Mail: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07 Indizes: SDAX Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 789333 19.03.2019 ISIN NL0012044747 DE000A19Y072 AXC0233 2019-03-19/16:02