Dr. Schlomo Schmuel & Sunset Foot Clinic: Schlomo Schmuel & Sunset Foot Clinic set to Relocate in Coming Months

The Sunset Foot Clinic - home of the famous Happy Foot Sad Foot spinning logo on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake - will be completing its final spins in the coming months. The clinic is not closing, it is simply relocating!

March 19, 2019 - Dr. Schlomo Schmuel and the Sunset Foot Clinic are proud to announce that their primary practice will be relocating in order to accommodate increased demand and adjust to address any client's needs. The 37-year-old practice is currently located on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake, California, which displays the iconic spinning Happy Foot Sad Foot signage. Although the iconic signage will no longer spin at the new location it will be visible from all sides of the new building and remain a beacon for the neighborhood. The newly built practice will be found in the Virgil Village area at 3566 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

Shlomo Schmuel and Sunset Foot Clinic will continue to perform state of the art, cutting edge procedures that emphasize the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to allow for faster recovery. This new location will contain a separate Surgical Suite equipped to handle any digital X-rays, Ultrasound needs, and LASER (Nd:YAG) services. Alongside the Surgical Suite, the new Sunset Foot Clinic will provide the rarity of ample parking for clients.

About Schlomo Schmuel & Sunset Foot Clinic

Dr. Schlomo Schmuel, DPM is the founder and operator of Sunset Foot Clinic. Sunset Foot Clinic - founded 37 years ago - proudly has nine locations throughout California that offer routine checkups, treatments for podiatric disease or issues, and cutting edge minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Schlomo Schmuel is Board Certified Doctor of Podiatric Medicine and graduate of the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine.

For more information regarding the Sunset Foot Clinic, its staff, or the relocation please visit:

https://schlomo-schmuel.com/

https://www.thesunsetfootclinic.com/

