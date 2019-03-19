News Release

Lubrizol Expands Again with New TPU Line in Songjiang

CLEVELAND, March 19, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces another new TPU line in its Songjiang (Shanghai) China plant going into production this month, the second expansion in a year aimed at continuous growth in Asia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in February as part of the Lantern Festival which symbolizes unity and perfection in China. This momentous expansion of the Songjiang plant follows the launch last year of a new compounding line. Both expansions are aimed at supporting the company's Engineered Polymers business.

Lubrizol has been adding capacity to its global TPU manufacturing footprint in every major region of the world to support the fast-growing demand for specialty elastomers. The new line in China will increase capacity for specialty applications by nearly a third.

"We value the Asian market as a critical region where we can drive future success for Lubrizol," states Ms. Jane Cai, regional business director, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers. She continues, "We have seen strong opportunities and broad growth in Asia and Greater China in recent years, and our continued investment will enable further customization of materials to the specific needs of customers and markets. At Lubrizol, we are focused on improving lives - from consumer lifestyles to the service life of industrial applications. Our strategy and commitment are to collaborate closely with our customers to understand their needs and work quickly to bring innovative solutions that help them differentiate their products in the marketplace."

Multiple staged investments and expansions are underway at Lubrizol's facilities around the world, in alignment with Lubrizol's ambitious growth strategy. Commenting on this, Gabe Rhoads, general manager for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers states, "We see a very bright outlook for growth, not just in Asia, but globally. Market trends are well aligned with our innovation and material replacement strategies and we see growing demand for high performance, customized materials and more sustainable solutions. We continue to invest in capabilities and capacity to support our customers and markets, maintaining our position as a reliable, high quality solutions provider."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

*Bio-based content as certified under ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the newest TPU expansion at Lubrizol's Songjiang plant and celebrated with the local Lubrizol team.

From left to right: Jane Cai, regional business director for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers; Mike Vaughn, Lubrizol corporate vice president of operations, supply chain and HSE&S; Aimin Liu, Lubrizol Asia Pacific vice president of operations.

