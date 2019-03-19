National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: NCFA Announces Additions to Speaker Line-Up and Program for 5th Annual Fintech and Financing Conference in Toronto

FFCON19 FEARLESS to address the challenges and successes of entrepreneurs and innovators in the vanguard of transforming the financial industry

TORONTO, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA), the non-profit cross-body organisation that promotes and supports fintech and funding throughout Canada, is proud to announce additions to the speaker line-up and programme for its flagship Fintech and Financing Conference - FFCON19: FEARLESS - taking place in Toronto April 3-4.

Now in its 5th year, FFCON19 will bring together prominent industry experts, entrepreneurs, professionals, regulatory bodies and ecosystem stakeholders in fintech, blockchain, crypto, AI, capital markets innovation and alternative finance to discuss Canadian fintech and its ability to innovate and globally compete, the latest industry developments, emerging regulation, trends and thought leadership in a fearless framework and forum.

The two-day event will feature inspiring keynote addresses and panel discussions with industry leaders, pitching competitions, awards, and prime networking opportunities.

Prominent speakers include The Honorable Bill Walker, Minister of Consumer and Government Services, Ontario, and steward of the Province's new Data policy; and Teri Kirk, Founder & CEO of Fundingportal who will discuss Open Data vs. Proprietary Data, examining public and private sector values, views, and issues.

Notable investors speaking at FFCON19 include Robert Antoniades General Partner and Co-Founder Information Venture Partners, Karim Gillani General Partner Luge Capital, Christian Lassonde Founder & Managing Partner Impression Ventures, Russell Samuels Partner Whitecap Venture Partners, and Sunil Sharma Managing Director Techstars Toronto.

'FFCON19 is very honoured to have such influential speakers at this year's conference,' said Craig Asano, Founder and CEO of NCFA. 'FFCON is proving to be an increasingly important event for promoting innovation in the fintech and funding industry in Canada. The support and contributions of these authoritative leaders will serve to further advance innovation in the sector.'

Among the featured entrepreneurs and innovators sharing their FEARLESS strategies for innovation and growth are Anthony Di Iorio Co-Founder, Founder & CEO of Ethereum, and Jaxx & Decentral; Dr. Dan Rosen Chief Executive Officer d1g1t Inc., the enterprise financial technology company serving the wealth management industry; Eli Fathi President and CEO Mindbridge AI, recognised as a CIX Top 20 in 2017; and Toufi Saliba Founder and CEO TODA Network.

Keynotes and Program Speakers:

Hon. Bill Walker, Minister of Government and Consumer Services Ontario

Alan Wunsche, CEO & Chief Token Officer, TokenFunder

Ali Pourdad, CEO, Progressa

Andrew Dix, Co-Founder & CEO, Crowdfund Insider

Anthony Di Iorio, Founder & CEO, Decentral & Jaxx | Co-Founder, Ethereum

Bernd Petak, Investment Partner, Northmark Ventures

Brice Penaud, Founder & CEO, Commercial Passport

Bruce Silcoff, CEO, Shyft Network International

Bryan Uyanwune, Co-Founder & CIO, Korapay

Charlene Cieslik, Chief Anti Money Laundering Officer, Coinsquare

Denise Hearn, Co-Author, The Myth of Capitalism

Denise Weeres, Director, New Economy, Alberta Securities Commission

Dr Dan Rosen, CEO, d1g1t Inc.

Eli Fathi, CEO, Mindbridge AI

Eytan Bensoussan, Co-Founder & CEO, NorthOne

Hussein Hallak, CEO & Co-Founder, Next Decentrum

Iliana Oris Valiente, Managing Director, Canada, Innovation Hub & Blockchain Lead, Accenture

Jason Saltzman, Partner, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP

Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO, Toronto Finance International

Muhammad Rashid, Co-Founder & CEO, Moregidge

Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder & CEO, FrontFundr

Robert Antoniades, General Partner & Co-Founder, Information Venture Partners

Russell Samuels, Partner, Whitecap Venture Partners

Safwan Zaheer, Head of Fintech (US), KPMG

Sharon Zohar, Founding Partner, The Big Push

Shidan Gouran, President, Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Teri Kirk, Founder & CEO, Funding Portal

Toufi Saliba, Founder & CEO, TODA.network

The growing list of speakers can be found at the conference speaker page.

The Programme

Day 1 will feature an afternoon program of interactive sessions to discuss topics key to industry growth, regulatory challenges in fintech sectors, and advanced workshops such as applying design thinking to develop consumer-centric, data-driven products followed by a VIP networking reception at Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP.

Day 2 will feature the full day FFCON19 conference that showcases new technologies and fresh thinking around challenging topics from open banking, digital securities, crypto commodities and investment crowdfunding to the latest developments in AI finance models and enterprise blockchain adoption, use cases and projects. Twelve people's choice emerging fintech start-ups will pitch and the main stage will host a consultation with the Ontario Government, CSA Regulators and fearless dialogues on Canada's ability to innovate, compete, grow and sustain industry.

The full agenda can be accessed on the FFCON programme page and interested parties are invited to cast their vote for the most innovative emerging fintech start-ups they would like to see pitch on the main stage.

New for 2019

Building on the success of last year's sold-out conference, NCFA has expanded this year's program with the formal launch its inaugural Global Fintech Education program for entrepreneurs in conjunction with Next Decentrum Technologies. Attendees will get an exclusive first look at the program and VIP attendees will receive complimentary enrolment with conference registration.

Supporting Start-Ups

To promote innovation and funding for early stage companies FFCON19 is offering start-ups discounted tickets which can be applied for via this link:

Registration

Registration for FFCON19 is open. Learn more at https://fintechandfunding.com/tickets/

Connect with us

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insuretech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org

About FFCON19: FEARLESS

FFCON19 (2019 Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its fifth year, FFCON19 will bring together professionals and innovators in fintech, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and alternative finance. The theme of FFCON19 is FEARLESS which exudes the boldness of the fintech space where small players are challenging orthodoxy, going against convention and transforming the financial industry with innovative models and thinking. The event is being held April 3-4 in downtown Toronto. FFCON19

Further information about the conference can be found at www.fintechandfunding.com

FFCON19 Contacts:

Craig Asano

Founder and CEO, NCFA

casano@ncfacanada.org

(416) 618-0254

Partnership Inquiries

Lauren Linton Advisor, NCFA

lauren@ncfacanada.org

(416) 569-4349

Media Contact

Michele McDermott-Fox

The Top Floor Public Relations

pr@thetopflooragency.com

(905) 379-189

SOURCE: National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539477/NCFA-Announces-Additions-to-Speaker-Line-Up-and-Program-for-5th-Annual-Fintech-and-Financing-Conference-in-Toronto