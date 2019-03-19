Edison Investment Research - Oil & gas - Hurricane Energy: The Aoku Mizu FPSO is now on station and hooked up at Lancaster; we believe this keeps the EPS on schedule for first oil in H119. Hurricane will now focus on topside commissioning prior to start-up, which will be followed by a ramp-up period to a gross targeted plateau production rate of 20kbd (17kbod net of operating efficiency). In addition to progressing Lancaster, the company has a full programme of activity in its neighbouring Greater Warwick Area (GWA), with the three-well E&A programme in the GWA expected to kick off in early Q219 at Warwick Deep. Our risked valuation stands at 102.8p/share (see our last note).ISIN: GB00B580MF54

