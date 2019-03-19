Things are hotting up in the tracker world as the desire to squeeze down the price per Watt of solar power intensifies. And the rise of the trackers is attracting some well-known businesses to buy their way into the field.With the race on to double down on the price per Watt of solar power worldwide through the use of bifacial and other high efficiency PV panel technologies, solar tracker manufacturers are set for a bumper year, according to IHS Markit. A research note published today by the market research company stated worldwide shipments of trackers topped 20 GW for the first time last year, ...

