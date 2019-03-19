Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Q1 Earnings Conference Call

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10 a.m. (EDT); 2 p.m. (GMT), Tuesday, March 26, 2019, to discuss the company's first quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832