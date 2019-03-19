SV Advisory Group: Adopt The Growth Mindset To Kickstart Your Success

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Major Depressive Disorder on average affects over 16.1 million adults over the age of 18. If you are someone who feels lost, alone, or aimless, chances are the person next to you at work or in the grocery store feels the exact same way. Major companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Allergan (AGN) devote tens of million of research and development dollars to trying to fight this epidemic.

Many people often believe that a diploma or a relatively secure job will solve most of their problems, however, people like Jordan Paris know that this is simply not the case.

When Paris found himself in a pit of despair, he struggled with the idea of what his life meant. His struggle yielded a mind frame where he claimed, "I got caught up in the flow of life, letting the current take me wherever it wanted to go. This meant fitting in and getting good grades so that I could get a job for 50 years before retiring." Between the ages of 18 and 20, he climbed a ladder which he designed to elevate his spirits and his career.

At age 20, Paris produced his first book, Growth Mindset University. From start to finish the process took him less than 2 months and in his Growth Mindset University podcast he hosts the brightest business minds, world-class athletes, and influential thought leaders like David Meltzer to teach people the lessons they should have learned in school but didn't.

Growth Mindset University focuses on jumping into life while holding on to curiosity, joy, and love, the things that drive all of our actions. His book empowers principles and notions to bring one's self into a realm of success, satisfaction, and fulfillment through learning.

Those who are feeling lost or without skill to create the success they want will find hope in Jordan's statement from his website. He supports all growth by stating that seeds of greatness aren't inherently in us, therefore we must plant the seeds and water them continually through development.

Jordan Paris turned his blog platform into a resource for all who feel as though they are wandering through the motions. His podcast covers a wide array of topics and features inspiring stories and valuable lessons by influential leaders, which covers everything from health and psychology to communication and entrepreneurship.

Now the 21-year-old entrepreneur is expanding his own fulfillment by serving as a resource space for people who want to turn their lost hope into vivacious dedication to satisfaction. Through his blog, book, and podcast, many perspectives are highlighted and each anecdote comes with a valuable lesson from someone who created their success with their own hands.

To find out more about Jordan Paris, his journey, and resources available to you, visit https://jordanparis.com/

Empower Yourself with Minimal Guesswork: Growth Mindset University

Finding yourself not satisfied where you are and overcome with a dark sense of aimlessness can often times trigger an intense desire to reap the fruits of joy, success, and fulfillment.

Jordan Paris took his despair as he left school and began to transform his outlook on life and focused on curiosity, joy, and love. This down and out teen was able to develop a new sense of vitality over the next two years of his life.

At age 20, Paris sat down to write his first book, Growth Mindset University. He completed the 184-page book in exactly 29 days. To any and all who don't know where to start or how to build the blocks from dumps to castles, Paris invigorates his readers with a need to find their unique truths and creatively design the lives which they desire.

His book lays out the principles and thought patterns to bring one's self into a realm of success, satisfaction, and fulfillment. Through learning how to do work that matters for people who care, taking full responsibility of results, and growing to give, his invigorating manifesto brings meaning to 'growing through the motions of life.'

He discusses the growth mindset which is the basic empowering tool which one can possess. This is the knowledge that anything we don't know or are not good at CAN be mastered. He teaches how to feed the mind, develop unique inspiration, and invest in yourself. Several of the topics covered bring to light how and why we do what we do to create success, something that we must understand in order to put our ideas into actions.

Aside from his book, Paris started the Growth Mindset University podcast where he hosts the brightest business minds, world-class athletes, and influential thought leaders like David Meltzer to teach people the lessons they should have learned in school but didn't. His podcast serves to put the pen in his audiences' hands that they can use to write their own story, to creatively design the masterpiece of art that is their lives. What was once a blog platform for Paris, has become an all-encompassing resource for people who find themselves wanting to take control of their lives.

To find out more about Jordan Paris, his journey, and the content available to you, visit https://jordanparis.com/.

SOURCE: SV Advisory Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539482/Adopt-The-Growth-Mindset-To-Kickstart-Your-Success