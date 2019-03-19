Noble Systems Reports Significant Growth in Global Cloud Contact Center Deployments at Enterprise Connect 2019

Increase in cloud revenue attributed to combination of organic demand, growth in new logos, completeness of solution suite and expansion in EMEA and APAC markets

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, today reported that it saw a 40% growth in cloud revenue from 2017 to 2018. The company made the announcement in conjunction with its attendance at this year's Enterprise Connect 2019 event in Orlando, Florida.

With an increase in new cloud contract value of more than 30% in 2018, a remarkably stable worldwide cloud infrastructure that offers 99.9999% (six-9s) uptime across its seven datacenters, and a cloud customer churn rate of less than five percent that is one of the lowest in the market, Noble Systems expects this year-over-year (y-o-y) growth to continue.

Noble's platform agnostic offerings are built from a single code base. As such, customers are ensured a consistent, unified experience for any deployment model: on-premises, public cloud, managed cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

'While many companies continue to choose our traditional premise platforms, we have seen a growing interest in the cloud environment among new clients, as well as from existing customers migrating from on-premise to the cloud,' said Chris Hodges, SVP of sales and marketing, Noble Systems. 'With features and functionality that work exactly the same way in any deployment model, we mitigate downtime and agent productivity loss when a company transitions to a cloud services model.'

For companies that want the benefit of consuming contact center as service (CCaaS), but which must adhere to compliance requirements that demand visibility, control, support, backup, recovery, and privacy that exceed the capability of public environments, Noble delivers its cloud contact center as a managed private cloud service that helps customers adhere to industry and government mandates including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOX and other laws.

Noble Systems also reinforced its presence in the EMEA and APAC regions, expanding its international offices and increasing sales headcount in these markets. An example of the company's growing global footprint is its recently opened office in Krakow, Poland. Noble Systems' new facility is staffed by a team of quality assurance and software engineers, support technicians and regional team leaders focused on research and development.

In particular, Noble Systems is addressing increased demand in the business process outsourcing (BPO) and financial services segments, in which call center agent attrition is problematic. Noble Gamification, part of the company's Workforce Engagement Management platform, provides a proven resource to not only keep employees from leaving, but that also increases performance and efficiency while cutting costs.

'No matter how big or small a customer's operation,' added Hodges, 'or how simple or complex an enterprise's needs, Noble Systems has the expertise, infrastructure and cutting-edge solutions to improve performance and efficiency.'

Noble Conversations Analytics Now was recently named a finalist for Enterprise Connect's Best Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Category Award. Developed with Noble intellectual property, this innovative solution applies AI and real-time speech analytics to live customer interactions to provide immediate, contextual feedback to agents and managers.

The inherent flexibility of the Noble solution offerings empowers companies with the agility to adapt to change without hindering performance. Its comprehensive products and services help organizations manage a wide range of customer interactions and related processes, including omnichannel inbound/outbound communications, quality management, analytics, strategic planning, workforce and resource management, to improve customer engagement and streamline agent workflows.

Enterprise Connect 2019 attendees can visit Noble Systems in Booth 1532 to learn more about their complete, unified solutions for omnichannel contact center, WEM and analytics.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 28 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and collaboration. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys, and a Webinar series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc (UBM.L), an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, workforce management and gamification. With a portfolio of 180+ patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit www.noblesystems.com.

Contact:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

202.904.2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE: Noble Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539487/Noble-Systems-Reports-Significant-Growth-in-Global-Cloud-Contact-Center-Deployments-at-Enterprise-Connect-2019