Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has been named one of the 36 "Best Companies to Work For" in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in 2018. This award recognizes companies that create cultures that are friendly, open to diversity, productive and ethical.

To determine the winners, Great Place to Work assessed employees' perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust across over 150 companies representing a total headcount of more than 225,000 people in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"For over a decade operating in China, Teleperformance has brought world-class support and expertise to the local and international market. Our success is directly based on our people and we are committed to continuing to foster a workplace environment that facilitates integration and encourages innovation and growth, said Joseph Wai, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance China. We are proud to be recognized to the select group of Best Companies to Work For which shows that the overwhelming majority of our employees in China are happy with their workplace."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "This recognition underpins our commitment to create an excellent work environment for all of our employees everywhere. On behalf of our Teleperformance family from all around the world, I congratulate Teleperformance in China for their achievement in cultivating and maintaining a really outstanding workplace."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

ABOUT THE BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN GREATER CHINA LIST

Since 2012, Great Place to Work has identified the top organisations that create great workplaces in Greater China in which they operate through the publication of the Best Companies to Work For List. It acknowledges organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great culture among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

To be considered eligible for the Best Companies to Work For in Greater China List, companies must score at least 70% in the overall result of the Trust Index employee survey and Culture Audit assessment.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work, headquartered in San Francisco, is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in 60 countries across five continents. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks, advisory services, workplace reviews and certification programs (such as the Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For published on Fortune Magazine), Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Follow Great Place to Work in China at www.greatplacetowork.cn and on WeChat (GPTW-China).

