Active-Semi continues the support for highly integrated USB Power Delivery (PD) power solutions with an 80W main channel plus two auxiliary supplies providing complete, self-contained power solutions for USB PD and QC 4.0.

The ACT4751 is a 4.5 to 40V input, high efficiency synchronous step-down DC-DC converter that supplies two additional output channels to support USB PD controllers like the Cypress CCG3PA and active USB-C cable V CONN power requirements. The ACT4751 is fully integrated and controls the two integrated 50mOhm MOSFETs to achieve the highest efficiency and enabling extremely compact designs. The ACT4751 employs a multiple patent pending proprietary control algorithm and is programmable via the I2C interface. The output voltage can be set in steps of 12.5mV from 3 to 24V and the 4A output current can be adjusted with a 256-step resolution. In addition, the ACT4751 also integrates self-protection with Thermal Shutdown, Under- and Overvoltage Protection and Over Current Protection with Hiccup/latch off mode.

"Four of our ACT4751s have been demonstrated at the USB workshop in a four port USB charging hub reference design. This total 175W power charger is USB-PD 3.0 certified by the USB-IF. The reference design supports two 80W USB-C PD channels and two 7.5W USB-A channels on a single board," states David Briggs VP and General Manager of Power Solutions at Active-Semi. "This reference design and many others are available on our Web page."

The ACT4751 is available in a small 32 pin 5x5mm QFN package.

About Active-Semi International, Inc.

Founded in Silicon Valley and headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metroplex, Active-Semi is a rapidly emerging leader in the multi-billion-dollar power management and intelligent motor drive IC markets. The company's portfolio of analog and mixed signal SoCs provide scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Active-Semi offers Power Application Controllers (PAC) and Programmable Analog ICs that significantly reduce solution size and cost, improve system reliability, and shorten system development time.

Active-Semi International Inc. is a multi-national Cayman Island corporation backed by leading Venture Capital firms, including USVP, Tenaya Capital, and LDV Partners, with over 170 patents granted and pending.

More information at www.active-semi.com

