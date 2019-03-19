SV Advisory Group: Hunter Jones: Maximizing UK and European Loan Note Benefits

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / As a child, you might have had a few IOU's for the smallest knick knacks. Here you are, possibly 2 to 3 decades later, with big boy IOU's. Companies like Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM) and others have long dominated this industry.

Loan Notes represent the world's big boy IOU which is extended and has interest paid over a preset time period.

Reece Mennie, co-founder and CEO of Hunter Jones assesses all opportunities prior to presentation to clients. This means that everything put forth to the client has been run by the CEO, a pretty impressive thing to say about your financial advice.

Hunter Jones opens the doors to opportunities which provide security and great returns. Per the company website, "committed to helping you take advantage of relatively unknown, high interest, loan notes which have only been approved after passing our tough due diligence processes." Through maintaining firm criteria on the opportunities, this company is able to operate at a highly efficient level. While your money matters to you, it also matters to them.

Important components of the Loan Note opportunities which Hunter Jones puts forth include a fixed return, options for periodic income, a Security Trustee, and a well- defined exit strategy. These aspects are what set this advisory apart from other alternative property-backed interest-bearing loan notes.

The team at Hunter Jones believes in personal relationships and strives to make each client a priority. The values of the company highlight the personal, clear, and adaptable feel which the team members aim to provide. The company values like dependability ensure that clients will get the most out of their experience.

As the company continues to grow and raise the standard for excellence within the field, private individuals will find themselves seeking these opportunities with a need for someone to help them navigate through critical criteria.

To get to know the team, find out about talking to an account manager, or reading about Loan Notes, check out https://www.hjinvest.com.

SOURCE: SV Advisory Group

