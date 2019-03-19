Victaulic Offers an Off-The-Truck Flexible Solution for Cold Storage Applications

VicFlex Style AB6 Bracket solution reduces the risk of condensation impeding the system

EASTON, Pennsylvania, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victaulic, the world's leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe-joining systems, announced the launch of its VicFlex Style AB6 Bracket for cold storage applications. Created to adjust to any ceiling or wall thickness, the bracket is available for order with the V33, V36 or V40 dry sprinkler and the Series AH2-CC or Series AH2 braided hose. The industry-leading seal integrity stays intact, protecting against condensation with a simple, one-person installation from above the cooler.

Additional benefits of utilizing the VicFlex Style AB6 Bracket include:

Easy indication of vertical and frame arm alignment from above

No measuring, cutting or multiple trips to the cooler

Combats differential movement due to vibration or physical stress on the cooler

Eliminates foam or glue curing time and condensation concerns

Fits any ceiling or wall thickness while sealing to a variety of surfaces such as corrugated or dimpled

Interchangeable escutcheons facilitate same-day retrofit and service work while consolidating the amount of sku's to order and stock

Tim Voller, Journeyman for Breth-Zensen Fire Protection and a Victaulic customer said, "Victaulic makes our job faster and easier. We used to install two dry cooler heads in an hour, with two guys cutting all of the hard pipe and getting them to line up. Now with the new VicFlex Style AB6 Bracket, we can install 20-25 dry cooler heads in an hour. We can flex all the heads right into their holes so they line up nicely, and we no longer have to deal with the spray foam mess. Installations are super simple, and there are fewer parts to lose."

Chris Kvistad, Product Manager - VicFlex of Victaulic said, "The VicFlex Style AB6 Bracket offers our customers an off-the-truck solution for cold storage applications that reduces the risk of condensation impeding the system. Compatible with multiple combinations of Victaulic dry sprinkler styles and flexible hoses, installers can work smarter, not harder."

Optimized for cold storage applications, the VicFlex Style AB6 Bracket is available with pendent, concealed and horizontal sidewall deflector styles and available pendent interchangeable escutcheons include: recessed, sleeve and skirt, and flush. The maximum working pressure is rated at 175 psi/1375 kPa. The standard maximum working temperature is 150°F/65°C (EPDM/neoprene foam); An optional high maximum working temperature is available and rated at 225°F/107°C (silicone closed-cell foam). To learn more about the six available dry sprinkler models, visit www.victaulic.com.

About Victaulic

Since 1919, Victaulic's pipe joining and flow control solutions have optimized construction productivity and reduced risk, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time and within budget. Driven by a spirit of continuous innovation, Victaulic's portfolio of 100,000+ products and patented technologies promote freedom of design, as well as simplified inspection and maintenance for the life of any system.

With more than 3,500 employees and 40 international facilities, Victaulic helps customers in over 120 countries succeed in the global construction industry. From the tallest buildings to the deepest mines, customers trust our products to increase overall system durability in the most demanding construction projects and operating conditions. Learn more about how our innovative piping products and design services can engineer confidence into your build at www.victaulic.com .

