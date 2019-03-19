sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

136,94 Euro		+2,03
+1,50 %
WKN: 869964 ISIN: US0527691069 Ticker-Symbol: AUD 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTODESK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUTODESK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,00
137,31
20:06
136,91
137,37
20:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUTODESK INC
AUTODESK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTODESK INC136,94+1,50 %