Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company") announces today an adjournment of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled to be held at 4:30pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, to 5:30pm on April 11, 2019.

The Company is currently under a cease trade order, and the new nominees for election to the board of directors of the Company have proposed that the Company apply to the British Columbia Securities Commission for the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order. In connection with the proposed application, financial statements, MD&A and CEO/CFO certificates thereto for the financial year ended April 30, 2018, and interim periods ended July 31, 2018, October 31, 2018, and January 31 2019 have been filed to bring the Company's continuous disclosure record up to date.

