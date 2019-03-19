Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that it has closed its previously announced increased bought deal financing (the "Offering"). The Offering was comprised of 12,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at C$1.25 per Unit as well as an over-allotment of 5,141,321 Units for total gross proceeds of C$22,426,651.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share for 24 months from the closing of the Offering at a price of C$1.65.

The Units issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring on July 20, 2019.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering towards advancing the Company's Cerro Blanco Gold project and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and included Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd., National Bank Financial Inc., and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Corporation paid to the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and a reduced a cash commission of 3.0% on Units sold to certain insiders of the Company (collectively, the "Underwriting Fee"). The Company paid no Underwriting Fee to the Underwriters on orders from certain retail groups designated by the Company.

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 6,164,221 Units pursuant to the Offering. Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l ("Zebra"), CD Capital Natural Resources Fund III LP ("CD") and Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l ("Lorito" and together with Zebra and CD, the "Significant Shareholders"), held 23.70%, 16.71% and 12.53%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the closing of the Offering. Pursuant to the Offering, Zebra subscribed for 2,845,262 Shares, CD subscribed for 1,320,000 Shares and Lorito subscribed for 1,503,959 Shares. Following completion of the Offering, Zebra, CD and Lorito hold 17,976,262, 11,986,333 and 9,501,959 Shares, respectively, representing 21.98%, 14.65% and 11.62%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Darren Klinck"

Darren Klinck | President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

