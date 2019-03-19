What Makes Falinas.com Monthly Fashion Box Stand Out Above the Rest?

AALBORG, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Monthly box subscriptions have become all of the rage. From food and beauty items to shoes and clothing, it can be difficult to decide on which monthly box is worth subscribing to. When deciding on the perfect monthly box for your wardrobe needs, however, few compare to the Falinas.com mail monthly fashion box.

Giving women across Europe the beauty they love at a value they can't resist, a Falinas membership goes beyond simply receiving a set amount of beauty items each month. In fact, Falinas.com clothing offers an array of subscriptions that sets our monthly box above the rest.

Personal Preferences

No matter the subscription, you get a say in what you receive. Having the ability to set your personal preferences within your Style Profile allows you to make sure that our stylists curate the best and most personalized pieces each month.

No Hidden Cancelation Fees

Some monthly subscriptions make the cancelation process difficult for their members. At Falinas.com beauty, we understand that sometimes, you simply need a break from your subscription. Monthly subscriptions can be canceled at any time. No long-term commitment required.

Budget-Friendly

Even the most budget-conscious of individuals deserve to treat themselves; this is why we offer various subscriptions that range in price from €8 to €39 per month. Falinas.com discount codes are also very common.

Subscription Options

As the subscription packages increase in price, so do the benefits. Additionally, you can upgrade or downgrade your subscription at any time. There are four no-commitment subscription options offered: Starter, Basic, Falinas Prime, and Falinas Gold.

The Starter package is the cheapest option and allows for huge discounts on all of our items.

The Basic package comes with all of the Starter benefits in addition to a 10% discount on extra credits purchased in the shop, first priority on new arrivals, 10 extra credits every month your stay subscribed, and free shipping every second month.

The Prime package comes with all of the Basic benefits plus recommendations from our stylists, 20% discounts on extra credits, and 20 extra credits every month you stay subscribed.

The Gold package comes with all of the Prime benefits plus extra free gifts on new brand releases, 30% discounts on extra credits, and 30 extra credits every month you stay subscribed.

Sign up for your monthly Falinas fashion box today to receive a free gift and a subscription to a monthly service that truly stands above the rest.

