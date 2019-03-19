Crawford & Company(R) to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsource solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit at the Essex House in New York City on April 1st, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/29887. Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of Crawford's website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=83420&p=irol-irhome. The on-line replay will be available after the webcast and should remain available for approximately 12 months following the presentation.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsource solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

