Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - Spey Resources Corp, (CSE: SPEY) ("Spey" or the "Company") has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,750,000 units at a price of six (6) cents per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $105,000. Each unit comprises one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the company at an exercise price of ten (10) cents per share for a period of one year from the closing date of the private placement.

In conjunction with this financing, the company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital.

All securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SPEY RESOURCES CORP.

"David Thornley-Hall"

David Thornley-Hall, President and Director

For additional information on the Company or its Project, please visit the Company's website: www.speyresources.ca or email: dth@speyresources.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

