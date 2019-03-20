Paul Pierce Autograph Signing Announced by Powers Sports Memorabilia

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Powers Sports Memorabilia (PSM) announced a Paul Pierce autograph signing on April 11th, courtesy of Fanatics Authentic and New England Picture. PSM works with multiple athletes to organize signings, and they strive to 'help people navigate the autograph industry to find that jaw-dropping gift or that elusive autograph.'

The company was founded in 2008 by Matt Powers, and each autograph comes with both a certificate of authenticity and the Powers Authenticity Guarantee. Their YouTube Channel has many videos, with some focusing on ways to frame an autographed jersey and how to start a business.

Paul Pierce, born October 13, 1977, originally played as a Kansas Jayhawk in college, earning an honorable mention for the All-Big Eight award as well as the Big Eight Co-Freshman of the Year, with Chauncey Billups from Colorado. Then, in 1997 to 1998, he won the Most Valuable Player honor for the Preseason NIT and the Big 12 Conference Tournament. He was selected by the Boston Celtics in the 1998 NBA draft.

Pierce played for 19 seasons in the National Basketball Association. In addition, he has been nicknamed "The Truth' by Shaquille O'Neal and spent the first fifteen years of his career with Boston. In addition to being named captain of the Celtics, he earned 10 All-Star nods, and became a four-time All-NBA team member. In 2008, he helped the Celtics complete the largest single-season turnaround in NBA history, and was named the Finals' Most Valuable Player, as they were crowned NBA Champions. He has scored over twenty thousand career points with the Celtics, only one of three players to ever accomplish this feat. He once stated that, 'there's a line that separates having confidence and being conceited. I don't cross that line, but I have a lot of confidence in myself.'

For the autograph session that Powers Sports Memorabilia has announced, there are two categories labeled "My Item' and "Your Item'. "My Item' is for those who are buying an object for Paul Pierce to sign, and includes the autograph, item, authentication, and comes with free shipping in the United States, while "Your item' would involve only the autograph and authentication. Those interested can learn more about the signing here.

The testimonials for Powers Sports Memorabilia are stunning. On their webpage, Gary Dunlap stated, 'I have ordered several items from Powers Sports Memorabilia and have had a positive experience every time. They are quick to respond to questions and deliver when they say they will. I highly recommend Powers Sports Memorabilia for your sports collectibles.'

Michael Stefani stated, 'There may be bigger names in the Sports Memorabilia business, but no one does it better. Matt is honest and straightforward on all of his business dealings. I highly recommend Powers Sports Collectibles to everyone.' There is an abundance of other reviews such as these, many giving the company full marks for the quality of their services.

For an avid collector of autographs, Powers Sports Memorabilia is a reliable company to turn to when looking to finish up any sports memorabilia collection. All orders for the upcoming Paul Pierce signing must be turned in by April 1st at the very latest. Interested parties may contact Matt Powers of Powers Sports Memorabilia. Those who wish to learn more may also view the company Facebook page or visit their website.

