sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,30 Euro		+1,14
+1,15 %
WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 Ticker-Symbol: MRK 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCK KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,37
100,13
19.03.
99,50
100,50
19.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCK KGAA
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCK KGAA100,30+1,15 %
PFIZER INC37,26+0,95 %