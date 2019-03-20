Mentionworth Media: Natalie Lefevre on the Future of Social Media

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / As a businesswoman, marketing strategist, journalist and luxury travel influencer, Natalie Lefevre offers a rare and powerful mix of skills, with a solid corporate background that sets her apart from most other influencers. Her father insisted she study computer information systems but being a very social person, she immersed herself in a career in public relations. As Director of Corporate Affairs at Euronews NBC she helped plan strategy and launched the luxury site Living It and travel site, Wander, before branching out into travel journalism and blogging, cultivating a devoted network of followers through her dazzling Instagram feed @Island_Natalie. Her passion to discover the natural world and other cultures, and to use her experiences as fuel for viral content, led her to gain deep insights into those hard-to-fathom algorithm patterns.

Natalie Lefevre

Natalie sees a disconnect between social media influencers and the corporate clients who work with them, between the numbers involved and the real steps businesses need to take in order to grow business through social. 'I've noticed that there still is a big learning curve for brands to find the right, valuable influencer and analyse the data properly,' says Natalie. 'Most people analyse the data with an old-fashioned approach, but that is wrong here. It's about the quality, not the quantity. Rather than choosing an influencer with a million followers, an influencer with the right following of 100k can have more value for your luxury brand or resort as they can reach people with the spending power to afford your product or service.'

To share her insights, Natalie launched her social media consulting firm and now works with a growing roster of global celebrity and brand clients through advice on digital strategy, as well as a variety of other services such as digital marketing, partnerships strategies, and public relations. ' The future of marketing and media is social media.' Says Natalie. 'Any luxury brand or travel business needs to exist on multiple platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to exist, stay competitive and remain present in people's minds for their next big purchase or trip. Everyone consumes social media - this is where you'll find your future customers, Millennials and Gen Z.'

Natalie stays ahead of the curve on social media by attending conferences, researching profiles daily to spot video, photography, and quotes style trends. She has her eye trained on the evolving media consumption habits of Generation Z - those born from 1995 onwards. 'Some think Millennials have the creativity and power but the next generation has already taken over digital. Research by Adobe showed that Generation Z consume over 10 hours of online content daily, and by 2020, over 75% of the world's mobile data traffic will be video, so it's wise to focus on video,' says Natalie. 'Traditional marketing doesn't work for these new young consumers. Marketers need to embrace technology and new ways of storytelling.' This year, influencer spend on Instagram alone is predicted to surpass $1B - by 2020, annual influencer marketing spend is expected to reach up to $10B.

'I believe classic media will one day be out of date and we have already headed that direction, says Natalie. 'An influencer with 20 million followers has the power of a voice stronger than most news channels. Just imagine what this means for the future, marketing and business.'

Natalie believes that maintaining your social media presence is a must for individuals as well as brands and organizations, and you don't have to look too far into the future to see why. 'If you don't have a platform or have not started building it, you may seem not to exist. The Uber rating idea is real in China - it has transformed the future rating of people's net worth value. By linking together your friends, contacts, travel, Uber travel routes, and even behaviour like digitally tipping your Starbucks coffee server, the AI system can determine your honesty and value in the social system. It's scary when you consider China already has this "social integrity system' in place using people's banking and credit history to approve financing. We will all be a number someday, so you may be wise to ensure your rating now!'

Natalie offers clients a variety of strategic services costing from €200 - €5000. These range from full takeover packages to the managing of all content, and editing, as well as advising on photo shoots, video creation, the creative presentation of stories and blue tick verification. She can help with website development and digital strategy for blog sites.

