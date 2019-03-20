WISeKey International Holding SA: WISeKey's WISePrint Solution Protects 3D Printing Industry Against Counterfeiting

WISeKey's WISePrint Solution Protects 3D Printing Industry Against Counterfeiting



GENEVA, ZUG, Switzerland, March 20, 2019 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced that its WISePrint offers a complete solution to protect the 3D printing industry against counterfeiting. The application of Blockchain in the print industry in conjunction with the IoT is gradually gaining pace because of the need for added security and connectivity.

Despite the rapid digitization of businesses, the print industry is seeing continuous growth. WISePrint combines the seamless connectivity and network penetration of IoT with the secure and massive record-keeping ability of blockchain using WISeKey VaultIC security tags that enable physical objects to be authenticated online.

The WISePrint Certificate Management System (CMS) manages the lifecycle of Digital Certificates stored in the tamper resistant VaultIC secure element, providing a cryptographically-protected cartridge eID.

WISeKey offers a complete solution to reduce the risk of fraud, authenticate legitimate cartridges and protect printer manufacturers' revenue using cryptographic hardware modules and a turnkey high security infrastructure.

WISePrint technology is already being used by Toppan, a Japanese printing company with a global footprint, that provides a complete suite of security printing technologies through its century-long leadership in printing passports, identity cards, banknotes and other secure documents. More recently, Toppan has extended the use of these technologies for anti-counterfeiting protection of branded goods. Similar to the way NFC secure elements are embedded in e-passport covers, Toppan also designs specific tags for a robust integration in any packaging such as wine or spirit bottles, cosmetics and perfume boxes and luxury goods. This is a natural complement to WISeKey's expertise.

Revenue Protection for Printer Manufacturers

Unique Digital ID securely stored in tamper resistant VaultIC security module asserting authentic cartridge

Digital ID life cycle management using proven Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) suited to high-volume manufacturing

Detection of fake or black-listed cartridges in real-time

High speed multi-cartridge authentication

Refill protection/management

Wired or wireless module

Solutions for on-line and off-line printers

Integration and configuration services - Security for Printer Cartridges

Trusted Identity System

A Digital Certificate reliably asserts the identity of an object, thanks to cryptographic keys used for electronic signature. The certificate is issued and signed by a Certificate Authority (CA) such as WISeKey. A legitimate cartridge, tagged with a combination of certificate and tamper resistant chip, can be authenticated throughout its lifecycle. Counterfeit cartridges cannot replicate the cryptographic keys and can easily be detected and blocked from connecting to the printer. This is made possible by the centralized PKI system.



WISePrint offers security blocks to protect printers' communication with the Internet through modern and robust cryptographic means making it much more difficult for hackers to access and compromise the system. WISePrint benefits from WISeKey's extensive experience in securing complex systems from the chip level to the Root of Trust. WISePrint automatically adapts its hardware/firmware best security mix to match any printer architecture, with or without built-in hardware security capabilities. WISePrint also includes secured communication layers to upload and download sensitive data between the field and the cloud, securely store these data, plus manage device firmware updates on the fly with the highest level of security.

"WISeKey's WISePrint platform is a fully integrated solution specifically developed for the printer industry and designed to provide our customers with a sophisticated solution to secure their devices, deter hackers and counterfeiters from compromising users' privacy & security, and protect printer manufacturers' revenue," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust

