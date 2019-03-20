sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,42 Euro		-0,005
-0,35 %
WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
20.03.2019 | 07:28
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Solteq Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018 Have Been Published

HELSINKI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 20.3.2019 at 8.00 am

Solteq Plc's annual report 2018 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2018 have been published in English and Finnish.

The annual report consists of the annual review 2018 and the financial review 2018. The financial review includes the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements, the auditors' report and the corporate governance statement.

The annual report is available on the company website https://investors.solteq.com/en/investors/. It can also be found as appendix of this bulletin.

Solteq Plc will publish a separate report on non-financial information by 28 June 2019.

Solteq Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018

Further information
Olli Väätäinen, CEO
tel +358-50-5578-111
e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

Martti Nurminen, CFO
tel. +358-40-751-7194
e-mail martti.nurminen@solteq.com

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Key media
www.solteq.com

Solteq in brief:
Solteq is a Nordic IT service provider and software house that specializes in digital business solutions and vertical software markets.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc-s-annual-report-and-financial-statements-2018-have-been-published,c2766758

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/2766758/1010174.pdf

Annual Report 2018


© 2019 PR Newswire