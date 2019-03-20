Solteq Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018 Have Been Published

HELSINKI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 20.3.2019 at 8.00 am

Solteq Plc's annual report 2018 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2018 have been published in English and Finnish.

The annual report consists of the annual review 2018 and the financial review 2018. The financial review includes the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements, the auditors' report and the corporate governance statement.

The annual report is available on the company website https://investors.solteq.com/en/investors/. It can also be found as appendix of this bulletin.

Solteq Plc will publish a separate report on non-financial information by 28 June 2019.

Solteq Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018

Solteq in brief:

Solteq is a Nordic IT service provider and software house that specializes in digital business solutions and vertical software markets.

