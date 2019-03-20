Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank 20-March-2019 / 06:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank') Mr. Kuat Kussainbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board, resigned at his own initiative effective from 4 March 2019. The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to appoint starting from 4 March 2019 as the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Bank in charge of IT development - Mikhail Kablashev. Mikhail Kablashev started his banking career in 2001. During 2001-2005 he held various positions in the Information Technology Department at JSC Nauryz Bank of Kazakhstan. During 2005-2007 he worked as Chief Manager, Head of Acquiring Network Support Division, Card Center in the Bank. Later in 2007-2012 he worked in JSC ATF Bank as Deputy Director, Director of System Support and Telecommunications Department, Director of Department of Information and Communication Technology Management. From 2012 to 2017 he worked in the Bank as Director of System Support and Telecommunications Department, Director of IT Infrastructure Department. He also worked as Director of the Digital Bank Project Office in JSC Altyn Bank. During 2017-2018 he worked as Chief IT Director in JSC Kazkommertsbank. From 28 July 2018 he was appointed to the position of Chief IT Director in the Bank. - ENDS- For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 7870 EQS News ID: 789521 End of Announcement EQS News Service

