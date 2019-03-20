Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Tender Offer PJSC MegaFon: Completion of the mandatory tender offer for the purchase of ordinary shares of PJSC MegaFon made by MegaFon Finance 2019-03-20 / 09:10 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Completion of the mandatory tender offer for the purchase of ordinary shares of PJSC MegaFon made by MegaFon Finance* *Moscow, Russian Federation (20 March 2019)* Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces the completion of settlements under the mandatory tender offer made by "MegaFon Finance" LLC ("MegaFon Finance"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaFon, to purchase ordinary shares of MegaFon (the "Mandatory Tender Offer"). As previously announced: http://corp.megafon.com/press/news/20181227-1030.html, the Mandatory Tender Offer was made for 131,212,843 ordinary shares of the Company. The Mandatory Tender Offer expired on 7 March 2019. Pursuant to the Mandatory Tender Offer MegaFon Finance acquired 126,246,094 ordinary shares of the Company, which constitutes approximately 20.36% of total outstanding shares of the Company, and, as a result, the number of shares of the Company held by MegaFon Finance, together with ordinary shares held by its affiliate AF Telekom Holding LLC, increased to approximately 99.2% ordinary shares of the Company. Accordingly, pursuant to Federal Law No. 208-FZ on Joint Stock Companies dated 26 December 1995 (the "JSC Law") MegaFon Finance has the right to squeeze-out the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the procedure set forth by article 84.8 of the JSC Law, or notify the shareholders of their right to request that MegaFon Finance purchases the shares held by them in accordance with the procedure set forth by article 84.7 of the JSC Law. -end- *For More Information:* PJSC "MegaFon" Investors: Dmitry Kononov Director for Investor Relations and M&A Tel: +7 926 200-64-90 dkononov@megafon.ru Media: Artem Lebedev Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696-06-77 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru 