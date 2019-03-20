INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Appointment of Broker

INTOSOL Holdings Plc / Ticker: INTO / Index: LSE / Sector: Travel & Leisure

20 March 2019

INTOSOL Holdings Plc ('INTOSOL' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Broker

INTOSOL Holdings Plc, the award-winning international luxury travel company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hybridan LLP as broker and advisor to the Company with immediate effect.

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company's website www.intosolholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius

Executive Chairman INTOSOL Holdings Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Claire Noyce

(Corporate Broker) Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Juliet Earl / Gaby Jenner

(Financial PR) St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London listed international luxury travel company that merges private travel design with hotel management and property ownership to provide bespoke, high-end global travel experiences across the world. Its profitable private design business which blends personal contact with proprietary technology, VIRTOSOL, already services a growing client base of over 15,000 and the Company is focussed on further expansion into English-speaking markets. To increase margin and asset backing, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties. In line with this, it is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier places to see the Big 5.

The luxury travel market continues to grow and tends to be immune to economic fluctuations, with high-end customers favouring bespoke and exclusive experiences regardless of the greater economic climate. INTOSOL is ideally positioned to capitalise on this trend and execute its growth strategy to become a leading bespoke travel company with an international client base, a global experience portfolio and a range of high-end properties across the world providing high margin revenue and asset backing.