Financière de Tubize SA: Convening of the ordinary and extraordinary meetings of shareholders of 24 April 2019

Financière de Tubize SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60

1070 Brussels

BE 0403.216.429

www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be/)

CONVENING OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 24 APRIL 2019

The shareholders are invited to attend the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings, which will take place on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at respectively 11:00AM and 12:00AM in the EEBIC business center located in 1070 Brussels (Anderlecht), Allée de la Recherche 12 (Metro: Erasme - Erasme public parking nearby).

Agenda of the ordinary general meeting oF 24 april 2019

Report of the board of directors on the financial year ended 31 December 2018

Commentary : the board report discusses all the items referred to in article 96 of the Company code.

Remunerations report on the financial year ended 31 December 2018

Proposed decision : approve the remunerations report on the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

Statutory auditor's report on the annual accounts as at 31 December 2018

Commentary : this report has been prepared in accordance with the articles 143 and 144 of the Company code.

Annual accounts as at 31 December 2018 - Result appropriation

Proposed decision : approve the annual accounts as at 31 December 2018, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0,56 per share.

EU-IFRS financial statements as at 31 December 2018

Commentary : to provide a useful and complete set of information to the market, the Company prepares, in addition to the annul accounts in accordance with the Company code and Belgian accounting law (BE GAAP), financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards as adopted by the European Union (EU-IFRS), with equity accounting of UCB. These financial statements and the statutory auditor's report thereon are communicated to the general meeting and published on the Company's website.

Discharge of the directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2018

Proposed decision : by special vote, discharge each of the directors for the execution of their respective mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2018

Discharge of the statutory auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2018

Proposed decision : discharge the statutory auditor for the execution of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2018

Board of Directors - Renewal - Appointment

Comment : The term of several directors expires

Proposed decision : renew the term of office of Evelyn du Monceau for a period of four years ending at the end of the ordinary general meeting to be held in 2023. Proposed decision : renew the term of office of Charles Antoine Janssen for a period of four years ending at the end of the ordinary general meeting to be held in 2023. Proposed decision : renew the term of office of director of Cyril Janssen for a period of four years ending at the end of the ordinary general meeting to be held in 2023. Proposed decision : approve the appointment of AVO Management BVBA, duly represented by its permanent representative, Mrs. Annick van Overstraeten as a director for a period of four years ending at the end of the ordinary general meeting to be held in 2023 Proposed decision : Confirm that AVO Management BVBA is appointed as independent director, the company and its permanent representative both responding to the independence criteria laid down in article 526ter of the Company code.

Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of 24 April 2019

Amendment of the Articles of Association: Renewal of the authorisation given to the board of directors to purchase and dispose of own shares

Proposed decision : replace article 10, paragraphs 7 and 8, by the following text:

« L'autorisation de l'assemblée générale n'est, de plus, pas requise lorsque l'acquisition d'actions propres est nécessaire pour éviter à la société un dommage grave et imminent. Cette habilitation statutaire n'est valable que pour une période de trois ans à dater de la publication de l'assemblée générale du 24 avril 2019 modifiant les statuts en ce sens, et peut être prorogée pour des termes identiques conformément aux dispositions du Code des sociétés.

L'assemblée générale du 24 avril 2019 a octroyé au conseil d'administration l'autorisation d'acquérir des actions de la société afin d'éviter un dommage grave et imminent, pour une durée de trois ans à dater de la publication de la modification des présents statuts décidée par l'assemblée précitée.»

Assign the powers to execute the above-mentioned decisions:

Proposed decision : assign powers, with possibility of sub-delegation, to the board of directors for the execution of the above-mentioned decisions, and to Madame Stéphanie Ernaelsteen and Madame Anne-Catherine Guiot, each acting separately, to prepare the consolidated text of the Articles of Association.

Formalities to attend the general meeting

To attend or be represented at the general meeting and exercise her/his voting right, a shareholder must have carried out the accounting registration of his/her shares on the fourteenth day before the general meeting at 24:00h Belgian time (being Wednesday 10 April 2019, the "Registration Date"), either by registering them in the Company's register of nominative shares, or by registering them in the accounts of a licensed account holder or a settlement institution, the number of shares held on the day of the meetings being disregarded.

The shareholder must also inform the Company of her/his desire to attend the general meeting. A holder of nominative shares should send to the Company the duly signed attendance notice, this form being appended to the invitation to attend. A holder of dematerialized shares should send to the Company the attestations issued by the licensed account holder or by the settlement institution, certifying the number of shares that are registered in the accounts of the account holder or settlement institution on the name of the shareholder at the Registration Date and for which the shareholder has declared he/she wants to participate in the general meeting. The attendance notices or the attestations should reach the Company, at the e-mail address aspijcke@icloud.com, no later than six days before the date of the general meeting (being Thursday 18 April 2019).

Voting by proxy

Shareholders may be represented by a proxy, in conformity with the articles 547 to 549 of the Company code.

The proxies must be executed in writing on the basis of the form drawn up by the board of directors and must be signed by the shareholder. For the nominative shareholders, the form is appended to their invitation to attend. Holders of dematerialized shares can retrieve the form from the Company's website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be/). The proxy must reach the Company, at the e-mail address aspijcke@icloud.com, no later than six days before the date of the meeting (being Thursday 18 April 2019).

Adding items to the agenda and submitting proposed decisions

One or more shareholders collectively holding at least 3% of the share capital may request that items be added to the agenda of the meetings and submit proposed decisions concerning original and/or added matters on the agenda.

Requests should be made in writing and include the text of items to be added with corresponding proposed decisions or of proposed decisions relating to original agenda items. They should state the e-mail address to which the Company can send an acknowledgement of receipt within 48 hours. Requests should reach the Company no later than twenty-two days before the date of the general meeting (being Tuesday 2nd April 2019) by e-mail sent to aspijcke@icloud.com.

Shareholders intending to exercise this right should prove, on the date of their request, that they hold at least 3 % of the share capital, either through a certificate stating that the corresponding shares are registered in the Company's register of nominative shares, or through a certificate drawn up by a licensed account holder or settlement institution certifying the number of corresponding dematerialised shares registered in accounts on the name of the shareholders. They should also perform the accounting registration for at least 3 % of the capital.

If shareholders exercise this right, the Company shall publish a supplemented agenda for the general meetings according to the same terms as the original agenda and no later than fifteen days before the date of the general meetings (being Tuesday 9 April 2019). Simultaneously, the Company will make amended forms for voting by proxy available to its shareholders through its website.

Right to ask questions to the directors and the auditor

Each shareholder who has satisfied the formalities for admission to the meeting has the right, as from the publication of the invitation to attend, to ask questions in writing about the directors' and the statutory auditor's reports, as well as about any other items indicated on the agenda of the general meeting, to which will be responded, as the case may be, by the directors or the statutory auditor, as long as the disclosure of data or facts does not harm the Company's commercial interests and does not violate the confidentiality agreements binding the Company, its directors or the statutory auditor. These questions should be sent electronically to aspijcke@icloud.com, no later than the sixth day before the date of the meeting (being Thursday 18 April 2019).

Information on the website

The following information can be consulted on the Company's website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be/).:

Present convening

Proxy form

Total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the present convening

Documents to be presented at the general meeting: Annual accounts EU-IFRS financial statements Report of the board of directors Remuneration report Report of the statutory auditor on the annual accounts Report of the statutory auditor on the EU-IFRS financial statements Annual financial report Profile of the newly proposed director and of the directors whose mandate are proposed for renewal.



Holders of nominative shares receive a copy of all documents together with the invitation to attend. Other shareholders may obtain a free copy of the documents by sending a request to aspijcke@icloud.com.

Please note that, on the day of the meetings, shareholders and proxy holders will be invited to prove their identity, and representatives of legal entities must prove their representation power. For this reason and for a smooth functioning of the meeting, participants are invited to arrive as from 10h00 onwards.

Brussels, 20th March 2019

The board of directors

