20 March 2019 Genel Energy plc Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018. Murat Özgül, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Genel's strategy at the start of 2018 was clear - generate material free cash flow from producing assets, build and invest in a rich funnel of transformational development opportunities, and return capital to shareholders at the appropriate time. We are delivering on this strategy. 2018 was another year of material free cash flow generation, we continued to transform our balance sheet and the addition of assets with the potential of Sarta and Qara Dagh led to a very successful delivery on the first two parts of our strategy. We will continue to develop opportunities and invest in growth. As we do so, a robust cash flow outlook and our confidence in Genel's future prospects underpins our initiation of a material and sustainable dividend policy." Results summary ($ million unless stated) 2018 2017 Production (bopd, working interest) 33,700 35,200 Revenue 355.1 228.9 EBITDAX 1 304.1 475.5 Depreciation and amortisation (136.2) (117.4) Exploration credit / (expense) 1.5 (1.9) Impairment of property, plant and equipment - (58.2) Impairment of intangible assets (424.0) - Operating (loss) / profit (254.6) 298.0 Cash flow from operating activities 299.2 221.0 Capital expenditure 95.5 94.1 Free cash flow2 164.2 99.1 Cash3 334.3 162.0 Total debt 300.0 300.0 Net cash / (debt)4 37.0 (134.8) Basic EPS (¢ per share) (101.6) 97.1 Underlying EPS (¢ per share)5 109.0 65.1 1) EBITDAX is operating profit / (loss) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($136.2 million), exploration credit ($1.5 million) and impairment of intangible assets ($424.0 million) 2) Free cash flow is net cash generated from operating activities less cash outflow due to purchase of intangible assets ($39.7 million), purchase of property, plant and equipment ($65.3 million) and interest paid ($30.0 million) 3) Cash reported at 31 December 2018 excludes $10.0 million of restricted cash 4) Reported cash less ($334.3 million) less reported balance sheet debt ($297.3 million) 5) EBITDAX less net gain arising from the Receivable Settlement Agreement ('RSA') divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares Highlights · $335 million of cash proceeds were received in 2018 (2017: $263 million) · Strong cash flow generation, with free cash flow totalling $164 million in 2018 (2017: $99 million), an increase of 66% · Financial strength continues to increase, with unrestricted cash balances at 28 February 2019 of $378 million, and net cash at $81 million · Addition of Sarta and Qara Dagh to the portfolio in 2019 brings further near-term production and material growth potential · Increase in 1P and 2P reserves as of 31 December 2018 to 99 MMbbls (31 December 2017: 97 MMbbls) and 155 MMbbls (31 December 2017: 150 MMbbls) respectively, including Sarta · As disclosed in our trading statement, the carrying value of the Miran licence has been under review. Due to the focus on the development of Bina Bawi, while Genel continues to see significant opportunity in the licence, this has resulted in an accounting impairment to the carrying value Outlook · Production guidance maintained - net production during 2019 is expected to be close to Q4 2018 levels of 36,900 bopd, an increase of c.10% year-on-year · Capital expenditure guidance updated to include spend on Sarta and Qara Dagh, with net capital expenditure now forecast to be $150-170 million (from c.$115 million) · Opex and G&A guidance unchanged at c.$30 million and c.$20 million respectively · Genel expects to generate material free cash flow of over $100 million in 2019, inclusive of investment in Sarta and Qara Dagh · Given the strong free cash flow forecast of the business, even after investment in growth opportunities, Genel is initiating a material and sustainable dividend policy · The Company intends to pay a minimum dividend of $40 million per annum starting in 2020, with the intention for this to grow · The dividend will be split between an interim and final dividend, to be paid one-third/two-thirds · The Company is set to approach bondholders to request a temporary waiver of the dividend restriction, which limits dividends to 50% of annual net profit, in relation to accelerating the start of distribution to 2019 · The Company continues to actively pursue growth and appraise opportunities to make value-accretive additions to the portfolio Enquiries: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona There will be a presentation for analysts and investors today at 0900 GMT, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I am pleased to welcome you to Genel Energy's eighth annual results statement. Political stability in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and a recovery in the oil price provided a positive backdrop for our operations in 2018. With a firm focus on our renewed strategy, Genel delivered across all key areas of its business, with the economic tailwinds helping to deliver material free cash flow and to create significant shareholder value. Highly cash generative and growing production, supplemented by recent additions to the portfolio, and our financial strength, position us well to continue this performance in coming years. Delivering on our strategy Our strategic bedrock remains our highly cash-generative producing assets. The success of Peshkabir, where production grew almost five-fold over the year to over 50,000 bopd, ahead of schedule and under budget, provided rapid growth on the Tawke PSC. The increase at Peshkabir was supported by the redeployment of Taq Taq's early processing facility, and field management work at the Taq Taq field itself helped to stabilise production and provide a base from which we expect to now add growth in 2019. The combination of the two led to Genel slightly outperforming on production guidance for the year. Maximising the value of these assets, and generating material free cash flow, was our core priority and positions us to now focus on progressing the material opportunities in our portfolio. As we demonstrated our capability to grow and expand operations, we moved firmly into a net cash position, and our free cash flow will continue to more than fund our investment programme for the foreseeable future. Our financial strength will increase further even as we ramp up our disciplined expenditure, allowing us to initiate a material and sustainable dividend policy. Our compelling mix of operational expertise and balance sheet strength has helped us to join up with major partners as we look to provide a long-term increase in shareholder value. Growth on all key metrics As we progress through 2019 we continue to grow on all key metrics. Our cash position is rising on a monthly basis, our production is forecast to increase 10% year-on-year, and the addition of Sarta and growth at Peshkabir has delivered an increase in our 2P reserves. Last year we stated that Genel aimed to add assets that build on the strengths of the current portfolio, prioritising areas of low to moderate political risk while retaining a focus on cash generation. Given the successful elections and ongoing improvement in the economic situation, we now see the KRI as such an area, as reflected in the reduction of our internal discount rate and reinforced by well over three years of consecutive payments for oil exports. We were delighted with the addition of stakes in Sarta and Qara Dagh to the Genel portfolio, which are a key step as we continue to develop opportunities to expand our portfolio of high-value assets. Being chosen as a partner by Chevron was a strong endorsement of Genel's technical and commercial strengths, and the projects are an ideal fit for our strategy.

