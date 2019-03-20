Pöyry Oyj: Special Representative Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of Minority Shares in Pöyry PLC

Special Representative Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of Minority Shares in Pöyry PLC

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release March 20, 2019 at 9:30 (EET)

This stock exchange release may not be released, published or otherwise distributed, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be prohibited by applicable law.

Special Representative Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of Minority Shares in Pöyry Plc

ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) ("ÅF") has on February 22, 2019 commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Pöyry Plc's ("Pöyry") minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry.

As a result of Pöyry's application for the above-mentioned arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Itä-Uusimaa for the appointment of a special representative to look after the interests of Pöyry's minority shareholders during the redemption process. With its decision given on March 19, 2019, the District Court of Itä-Uusimaa has appointed attorney-at-law Pauliina Tenhunen to act as such special representative.

Pöyry's notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act, is attached to this release.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Attachment: ÅF - Notice

ÅF - Notice (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2239085/882474.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

