Persado, the leader in using AI to generate the best-performing marketing creative harnessing the power of words, today announced its acceptance into Lafayette Plug and Play's three-month business accelerator. The program will supercharge Persado's efforts to expand its presence as a leading AI solution in the French and European retail and e-commerce markets.

Lafayette Plug and Play boosts business development by connecting chosen companies with retailers and mentors in its extensive network. The incubator, which was created through a partnership with Galeries Lafayette Group and Silicon Valley-based accelerator Plug and Play Tech Center, screened 216 total applicants for its sixth cohort. Persado was one of only 16 innovative B2B companies selected to participate.

"Persado is honored and proud to have been accepted by Lafayette Plug and Play. Our inclusion signifies that leading retailers, e-commerce companies and brands have a strong interest in creating marketing campaigns in a whole new way, unlocking the power of words to win each moment of the customer journey and boost revenue performance," said Mario Imparato, Senior Vice President Europe, Persado. "Lafayette Plug and Play is an extraordinary program that connects visionary C-suite executives with cutting-edge technologies, like Persado, to facilitate the adoption of innovative solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact and create the future of retail."

Persado works with more than 250 of the world's premier brands and is poised to dramatically accelerate adoption of its unmatched technology in France. By using AI, data science, computational linguistics and machine learning to optimize marketing creative, Persado's Message Machine eliminates guesswork and ensures accountability, empowering retail and e-commerce CMOs to act with confidence and deliver measurable results.

About Persado

Persado is reinventing digital marketing creative by applying mathematical certainty to words, the foundational DNA of Marketing. By unlocking the power of words, companies win every digital marketing moment, experiencing dramatic new levels of brand engagement and revenue performance. CMOs from the world's most valuable brands rely on Persado to generate in a dramatically new way to unlock the power of words and emotionally engage consumers, one by one, moment by moment at scale.

The Persado Message Machine uses sophisticated AI, data science, computational linguistics and machine learning to generate the perfect message for every campaign by leveraging the world's most advanced marketing language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and scored words and phrases. Marketers gain full visibility with quantifiable results and data-driven insights to identify the trends and emotional language that win every moment in the customer journey while ensuring the marketing message always reinforce brand voice.

About Lafayette Plug and Play

As the first innovative platform fully dedicated to retail and e-commerce, Lafayette Plug and Play is a startups accelerator created by the Galeries Lafayette group in partnership with the Silicon Valley based startup accelerator Plug and Play Tech Center. Today the ecosystem is joined by nine other industry leaders who are looking to boost their digital transformation. Located in the heart of Paris, Lafayette Plug and Play aims to support the development of French and international startups disrupting retail and e-commerce, by creating an innovative ecosystem around these industries. As part of its two annual classes, Lafayette Plug and Play offers entrepreneurs a tailored and supervised three-month program. More information on lafayetteplugandplay.com.

