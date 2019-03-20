IMImobile announces availability of its enterprise communications platform IMIconnect on Salesforce AppExchange

LONDON, March 20, 2019today announced the availability of its enterprise cloud communications platform IMIconnect on Salesforce AppExchange. This can enable businesses utilising the Salesforce Platform to rapidly launch and orchestrate two-way, trigger-based customer communications, across 10+ communication channels including SMS, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, In App and Push, amongst others.



The IMIconnect for Salesforce App will augment the existing customer interaction capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Field Service Lightning to enable proactive customer engagement and reduce the cost of serving customers across touchpoints. Enterprises will be able to automate communications, such as order and delivery notifications for retailers, engineer appointment bookings for utility providers and customer welcome journeys for mobile operators, among many others, with ease of integration into Salesforce.

'IMIconnect for Salesforce' app is now available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FYEGIUA5

IMIconnect provides omnichannel customer communications at scale

Over 80% of businesses now compete predominantly on the basis of customer experience. Two-way digital communication channels are becoming business critical for enterprises in all sectors to proactively communicate with their customers. [1] The IMIconnect customer communications platform, now integrated with AppExchange, enables Salesforce customers to orchestrate proactive, trigger-based communications across different points in the customer journey.

Jay Patel, Chief Executive of IMImobile, commented, "Consumers today expect the same connected experience with businesses as they have with their friends and family, through two-way digital channels using their Smartphone or tablet. The ability of businesses to provide the choice of channels to their customers with high levels of automation and integration becomes critical to deliver a differentiated customer experience and reduce operating costs. IMIconnect's integration with AppExchange will allow Salesforce customers to offer a connected customer experience across communication channels".

"We are happy to welcome IMIconnect onto Salesforce AppExchange as they provide customers with an exciting new way to automate two-way customer interactions," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

Jay Patel continued, "Salesforce is a world leader and innovator in customer engagement, who recognise that the key to successful customer communications is for businesses to adopt an omni-channel strategy. We're excited to be integrating our IMIconnect enterprise communications platform with the world's leading customer relationship management platform."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform manages over 42 billion messages a year across the world. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

