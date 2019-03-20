Popular Business-Class Text Messaging Software, TextUs, Expands into Europe

BOULDER, Colorado and KRAKOW, Poland, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TextUs , the most popular business-class text messaging software in North America, has expanded internationally. The company has opened its first European office in Krakow, Poland -- one of the continent's fastest-growing tech centers.

Bringing the power of business texting to Europe, TextUs is redefining how businesses communicate in real-time. The platform supports the new way customers engage businesses - on-demand and on their own terms. TextUs eliminates endless cold calls, ignored voicemails, and unanswered emails. It helps professionals boost response rates, communicate faster and build relationships through 1-to-1 conversations.

The company's newest headquarters is located in Diamante Plaza, home to Europe's most prestigious tech, healthcare, and IT organizations. The branch is managed by Jacek Kilian, Global Account Manager of the Year 2015-2018 during his tenure at CRM-superstar, Bullhorn , due to his record bookings, year after year.

Kilian and team will bring TextUs' passion and authenticity to Europe, making it easy for sales and staffing teams to:

Build authentic relationships with customers and candidates via personalized text messaging

Boost response rates over phone calls and emails by 800% percent

Save time by eliminating wasted voicemails and reducing cold calls

Text directly from their computers and their favorite CRM or ATS

Optimize results across teams

"TextUs Europe is an exciting adventure for us," said TextUs CEO, Ted Guggenheim. "We've had such fantastic success in the United States, and we're extremely excited to move into new territories in Europe. We look forward to working with our new partners to bring the next wave of real-time communications to European customers."

Join TextUs at 2019 CWS Summit and GigE March 26 - 28, 2019, where they will demonstrate the latest features in business-class text messaging platform.

About TextUs

TextUs is the world's first real-time communication platform designed to dramatically improve how businesses communicate with their leads, candidates, and customers. With a 98 percent read rate and up to 40 percent response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with integrated cloud-voice features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. Visit www.textus.com and connect with the company on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

