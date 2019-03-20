Regulatory News:

Société du Grand Paris

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Fabian Horst, TEL: 020 7085 3526) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Société du Grand Paris Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR2bn Description: 15y Fixed Green Bond, FR0013409612 Stabilising Manager(s) BNP Paribas (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)

Natixis NatWest Markets Plc

Nomura International Plc

Société Générale Offer price: 98.867

