Positioned highest for the ability to execute; improves on completeness of vision compared to the previous year.

For the second consecutive year, AKQA is positioned highest for its ability to execute in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner's annual independent evaluation on global marketing agencies that provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. In 2019, AKQA has improved its previous position in both the ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

The Gartner report notes: "As CMOs strive for customer experience wins and revenue results, global marketing agencies are adding capabilities to meet these new demands."

The 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant report provides insights that guide agency selection to help organisations seeking a partner for strategies and solutions.

Gartner, the world's leading research authority, includes client testimonials in its assessment criteria. It defines Leaders as possessing "deep, broad capabilities across all competencies, most notably related to strategic services (which include business strategy and digital business transformation skills). Leaders implement comprehensive, effective solutions that leverage sizable investments in creative talent and marketing technology. They invest their own R&D dollars to set market direction. As a result, Leaders are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world. Leaders maintain a viable business, regardless of the global economy. Leaders extend their client relationships far beyond marketing promotions, often appearing on competitive bids outside their primary sector (for example, management consulting, product ideation and product development requests for quotations). Leaders help their clients develop digital marketing platforms designed for systemic growth and scale; they do so by harnessing their own significant expertise implementing digital marketing programs driven by data and analytics."

AKQA employs 2,100 professionals in 26 studios across the USA, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies" by Jay B. Wilson, Ewan McIntyre, Elizabeth Shaw, Laurel Erickson, 14 March 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

