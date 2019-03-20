Paris and Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Nordic Group, a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialisation of hospital and orphan products, and Primex Pharmaceuticals AG, an innovative global Anaesthesia pharmaceutical company, announced a strategic agreement today to launch OZALIN® in France.



One of the challenges facing paediatric anaesthetists in treating children, either for premedication prior to surgery or during procedural sedation, is the lack of acceptable approved medications. An innovative oral solution for children older than 6 months, OZALIN®, has been approved in several markets in the EU including France, to improve the palatability and acceptability for children.



"The partnership with Nordic Group represents an important achievement for Primex Pharmaceuticals and underscores our commitment to making OZALIN® available across all EU member states," said Alan Knox, Primex's Group CEO. "We are confident that Nordic Group with their experience in the hospital sector, will further support their portfolio in Anaesthesia in France."



Vincent Leonhardt, Managing Director of Nordic Pharma in France said: "Nordic Pharma is delighted to have the opportunity to commercialize OZALIN®, a product initially developed at Amiens hospital in France, and that will make a fundamental difference to children and their acceptability toward treatment."



About Primex Pharmaceuticals:



Primex Pharmaceuticals is a leading global innovative anaesthesia company, expanding in paediatric pharmaceuticals. Primex brings a broad portfolio of anaesthesia products helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures, including a novel, oral solution for paediatric sedation now approved in several markets in the European Union. Primex Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Switzerland.



www.primexpharma.com



About Nordic Group:



Nordic Group is a privately-owned pan-European pharmaceutical company with a presence in 17 countries. It focuses on the development and commercialisation of hospital and orphan products to respond to unmet medical needs. Nordic Group expertise relies on the development and sales of its own products, but also on partner products acquired at various stages of development.



https://www.nordicpharma.fr/



© Primex Pharmaceuticals AG, Zug, Switzerland. All rights reserved



For further information, please contact: Primex Pharmaceuticals Nordic Pharma SAS AG Alan Knox, CEO Vincent Leonhardt, Managing Director Zug, Switzerland Paris, France Tel. +41-(0)79-1762420 Tel. +33-(0)1-70-37-63-82 alan.knox@primexintl.com vincent.leonhardt@nordicpharma.com



ots Originaltext: Primex Pharmaceuticals Im Internet recherchierbar: http://www.presseportal.de