Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics announced today that the company will showcase its Aerosol Jet systems for 3D production-grade printed electronics at the LOPEC Exhibition and conference, held this week at the Messe München in Germany. Optomec will be in booth B0-508. In addition to the exhibition, Mr. Kyle Homan, Aerosol Jet Applications Engineer, will deliver a presentation titled "Aerosol Jet Printing of Film Heaters in 3D" in the Smart and Hybrid systems track.

In his presentation, Mr. Homan will present results of Aerosol Jet printed heaters on structural metals, including stainless steel and aluminum. He will discuss how printing heater circuits directly on to non-planar surfaces is expected to cost up to 75% less than traditional heater attachment via flex or drawn circuits applied to parts. The attachment of Flex or drawn wire bent into the appropriate shape or shapes is a very manually intensive and costly process. Mr. Homan will explain how through direct printing of conformal heaters, the object's temperature uniformity and heat zone control is improved, while eliminating manual assembly and adhesive layers. For more information on Aerosol Jet for Printed Electronics, click here.

LOPEC (Large-area, Organic Printed Electronics Convention) is the leading European trade fair for printed electronics. It encompasses every facet of this emerging technology, covering the entire value chain-from research and development to specific applications. It is the leading global platform in the industry and provides support in every aspect of the industry, from application to research. For more information on the event, click here.

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.

