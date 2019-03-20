Maine will restore net metering, Kentucky is gutting it and Arkansas has opened the door to any one of a number of changes, as the foundational policy for distributed solar sees ups and downs across the nation.One step forward, one back, and one that is both. Last week net metering policies in three states saw significant changes: a bill to restore net metering in Maine and one to strengthen distributed solar policy in Arkansas contrasting with a vote in Kentucky to gut the policy and allow utilities to set rates. These bills show the very different fortunes of net metering across the United States, ...

