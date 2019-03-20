Screw-in Dew-point Transmitters Market is Expected to Witness Explosive Growth by 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Screw-in Dew-point Transmitters Market is expected to foresee an explosive growth by the year 2028. "The rapid industrialization has mandated crucial and precise monitoring of dew-point temperatures in dryers for plastic and compressed air system. The auto calibration feature in the latest screw-in dew-point transmitters have provisioned a possibility to achieve accurate dew-point measurement at lowest humidity levels. Several heavy-duty manufacturing industries regard the presence of water in lubricants and hydraulic fluids as a severe cause of a catastrophic disaster. The rising safety concerns have mandated the precise measurement of saturation level in the water content and measures a corresponding relative humidity of industrial fluids. Most important types of end-user of the market include semiconductor manufacturing, compressed air, petrochemical, steel making power and electrical, and others.

Based on screw-in dew-point transmitters type, the market has been segmented into 100-20oC, -80-20oC, -60-20oC and -40-20oC. Controlled air systems monitoring, refrigerant dryer, absorption dryer, and plastics dryer are encompassed to establish the application segment of the market. Screw-in dew-point transmitters market is split by sales channel into direct channel and distribution channel. Geographical segmentation for screw-in dew-point transmitters market spans North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The key players profiled in the screw-in dew-point transmitter's market report are Alpha Moisture Systems, VAISALA, Michell, CS Instruments, E E Elektronik, Tekhne, COSA Xentaur, Digitron Italia, EYC and GE. The industry players are revisiting their business strategies in an attempt to understand how their fellow contenders are drawing the attention of their potential customers more effectively. They have tracked down the major market trends to understand the changes in industry culture and interpret consumer behavior traits.

Stakeholders, investors, and products owners have offered a competitive edge to scale their growth rate across different global regions. They are increasing their spending on research and development activities to incorporate the latest technologies in their system engineering process. Screw-in dew-point transmitter's market offers a multitude of challenges for the industry participants and the gaining decisive understanding of these challenges have impelled the players to pander strategic merger & acquisition activities with their fellow contenders. They have identified the sales volume, former growth statistics, cost of resources, and future prospects. E+E ELEKTRONIK launched EE04, a miniature temperature/ humidity transmitter, which uses a linear voltage to provide relative humidity or dew-point measurement and an in-built NTC sensor displays the output signal for temperature. EE04 is easy to operate and an onboard mounting flange offers hassle-free device installation. This state-of-the-art transmitter is well-known for durability, efficiency and has been optimized to be used with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) applications.

The global Screw-in Dew-point Transmitters market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Screw-in Dew-point Transmitters from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Screw-in Dew-point Transmitters market.

Leading players of Screw-in Dew-point Transmitters including:

Michell



VAISALA



CS Instruments



Alpha Moisture Systems



GE



E E ELEKTRONIK



COSA Xentaur



Tekhne



Testo



Digitron Italia



EYC

Market split by Type, can be divided into::

-100 - 20°C



-80 - 20°C



-60 - 20°C



-40 - 60°C



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Semiconductor Manufacturing



Petrochemical



Compressed Air



Power and Electrical



Steel Making



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

