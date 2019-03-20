Hamburg (ots) -



- All time highs - incoming orders: EUR3.97 billion, revenue: EUR3.80 billion, EBIT: EUR275 million - More than 121,000 trucks produced for the first time, 10 per cent with lithium-ion technology (double previous year's figure) - Revenue forecast for 2019: EUR3.85 billion to EUR4.05 billion - Dividend continuity: proposal of EUR0.50 per preferred share



Jungheinrich has continued its strong growth, again achieving its forecast targets, despite geopolitical and economic challenges. Last year the company made significant strides towards achieving its strategic growth target of EUR4 billion in revenue in financial year 2020, with revenue of EUR3.80 billion and incoming orders of EUR3.97 billion. EBIT climbed by EUR16 million to EUR275 million and the EBIT return on sales (EBIT ROS) came to 7.2 per cent. New truck business in its European core market in particular as well as Asia, and also logistics systems solutions, are driving this positive performance.



Hans-Georg Frey, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG: "We are keeping our promise. 2018 saw Jungheinrich grow significantly for the ninth year in succession. Our strategy is working! This is the result of our innovative products and solutions, as well as our strategic positioning. In 2018, for instance, we presented the world's first reach truck with a built-in lithium-ion battery and the most powerful small parts stacker crane in its class. We are also building on our energy expertise; almost all our trucks sold in 2018 are battery-powered.



We will continue on this path during the current financial year. Our substantial orders on hand form a good basis for this. We can report a positive performance for the first two months of 2019: incoming orders by value increased by 14 per cent year-on-year (from EUR584 million to EUR663 million), incoming orders by units were up by 4 per cent (from 20,700 to 21,500) and revenue by 9 per cent (from EUR562 million to EUR613 million). We are therefore cautiously optimistic about 2019, even though we expect the pace of market growth to slow. For the current financial year, we expect to see incoming orders reach EUR4.05 billion to EUR4.20 billion, and to generate revenue of between EUR3.85 billion and EUR4.05 billion. We estimate that EBIT will be between EUR275 million and EUR295 million. This means that we are already within reach of achieving the growth objective of our 2020 strategy."



The Annual Report 2018 and further information can be found at www.jungheinrich.com.



2018: The Jungheinrich Group at a Glance



FY 2018 FY 2017 Change (%) Incoming orders (units) 131,000 123,500 6.1 Incoming orders (million EUR) 3,971 3,560 11.5 Production (units) 121,000 120,100 0.8 Revenue (million EUR) 3,796 3,435 10.5 EBIT (million EUR) 275 259 6.2 EBIT ROS (%) 7.2 7.5 --- EBT (million EUR) 249 243 2.5 EBT ROS (%) 6.6 7.1 --- Profit or loss (million EUR) 176 182 -3.3 Number of employees (FTE, 31/12) 17,877 16,248 10.0



