Topas Therapeutics GmbH: Topas Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Industry and Scientific Conferences

HAMBURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a Hamburg, Germany-based private platform company leveraging the natural tolerance induction capabilities of the liver, today announced that the Company will participate at several conferences this spring.

Learn more about the Topas Particle Conjugates (TPC) technology platform at these upcoming conferences:

2nd Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Drug Development Summit 2019

March 26-28, 2019

Boston, MA, USA

Timm Jessen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Topas, will give a talk entitled, "Preparation of Liver-Targeting Nanoparticles for Clinical Trials," on March 28th at 10:30 AM EDT.

As the race to generate compelling clinical data to prove the concept of antigen-specific immunotherapies gains momentum, the conference seeks to help large pharma, biotech, and academic researchers overcome the complexity of auto-immune mediated disorders, expand opportunities through combination strategies and undertake a more precise and antigen-specific approach to novel drug development. Please click here for more details about the event.

TReg Directed Therapies Summit

May 20-22, 2019

Boston, MA USA

Sabine Fleischer, MD, Head of Translational Medicine of Topas, will give a presentation entitled, "Leveraging Tolerogenic Nanoparticles to Induce Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance in vivo," on May 22nd at 2:15 PM EDT.

The conference is dedicated to the clinical translation of engineered and stimulated cell therapy and small molecule approaches to deliver cures for autoimmune and inflammatory indications. For more information, click here.

Meet with Topas management at these industry events:

2019 German Biotech Days (Deutsche Biotechnologietage 2019)

April 9-10, 2019

Würzburg, Germany

Topas will attend this event. To request a meeting, please contact Dr. Timm Jessen at jessen@topas-therapeutics.com.

The 2019 German Biotech Days event is co-organised by BIO Deutschland and the Council of German BioRegions and provides a forum for all stakeholders in Germany's biotech scene to exchange views and experiences. The conference is a meeting place for more than 850 representatives from business, science and government, including partners from funding institutions and public administration. The conditions for innovation in biotechnology and the wide range of biotech applications will be discussed through a series of talks, panel discussions and breakfast sessions. For more information, please click here.

20th Annual BioEURquity Europe

May 20-21, 2019

Barcelona, Spain

Topas will give a corporate presentation and host 1X1 meetings at this event. To request a meeting with Topas, please sign up through the event's partneringONE meeting system or contact Dr. Timm Jessen at jessen@topas-therapeutics.com.

BioEURquity Europe is the seminal industry event for financial dealmakers looking for investor-validated life science companies positioning themselves to attract capital and for pharmaceutical licensing professionals to assess top prospects. BioEURquity Europe has showcased more than 800 leading European companies to thousands of investment and pharma business development professionals. Delegates from 24 nations attended the 2018 event.

More information on the event can be found here.

About Topas Therapeutics

Topas Therapeutics GmbH is a private Hamburg, Germany-based biotechnology company focused on developing products to address areas of major unmet need, including autoimmune diseases, allergies and anti-drug antibodies. Topas' technology platform induces antigen-specific immune tolerance by harnessing the liver's natural immunology capabilities. The Company has several proprietary programs; the lead one is in an orphan disease and is expected to enter the clinic in 2019. Topas has a research and option agreement with Eli Lilly and Company focused on antigen-specific tolerance induction, a multi-year agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to collaborate in the field of anti-drug antibodies and a co-development agreement with Evotec for a Type 1 diabetes program that is currently in pre-clinical testing. Topas' investors include: Epidarex Capital, Gimv, EMBL Ventures, Evotec and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund.

For additional information, please visit: www.topas-therapeutics.com.

Contacts:



Topas Therapeutics GmbH

Dr. Timm-H. Jessen

CEO / Managing Director

Falkenried 88

20251 Hamburg

Email jessen@topas-therapeutics.com

Web www.topas-therapeutics.com



Media Relations Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

Phone +49 211 529 252 22

Email anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



Media Relations U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone +1 339 832 0752

Email laurie.doyle@mc-services.eu

Web www.mc-services.eu





