

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peak Rock Capital reported that an affiliate of Peak Rock, a middle-market private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Turkey Hill Dairy business, manufacturer and distributor of ice cream, refrigerated drinks, and dairy products, from The Kroger Co. (KR). The parties expect the transaction to close in Kroger's fiscal first quarter.



Turkey Hill is a manufacturer and distributor of ice cream, refrigerated drinks, and dairy products for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels. Turkey Hill has a diverse customer base, including blue chip grocers, distributors, wholesalers, and convenience stores.



